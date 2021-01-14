President Muhammadu Buhari

By Urowayino Jeremiah

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday urged critics of his regime to be fair, particularly the nation’s elite.

The disclosure was made known in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, noting that the President made the call while receiving the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“Criticise us fairly, President Buhari appeals to Nigerian elite.”

“Those criticising the administration should be fair in terms of reflecting on where we were before we came, where we are now and what resources are available to us and what we have done with the limited resources.

“We had to struggle paying debts, investing in road repairs and rebuilding, to revamp the rail and try to get power.

“This is what I hope the elite when they want to criticise will use to compare notes.

“What was the situation when we came? Try and ask people from Borno or from Adamawa for that matter and Yobe. What was the condition before we came and what is the condition now?

“Still, there are problems in Borno and Yobe, there are occasional Boko Haram problems, but they know the difference because a lot of them moved out of their states and moved to Kaduna”.

The president also gave his regime a pass mark on the security situation in the North East.

Although he admitted that there are still what he called “occasional Boko Haram problems,” the President said there was a lot of improvement when compared to the past experience of the residents of the affected states.

,Vanguard News Nigeria