Premium beauty brand and company, Hush’D Makeover has made public the choice of Adeola Adeyemi Chizoba popularly known as Diiadem as brand ambassador. The unveiling ceremony and signing of the contract took place on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the company’s office in Lagos.

Diiadem who started life as a teenage model and video vixen before floating her own beauty brand, Beauty By AD, attracted the attention of Hush’D Makeover Limited for her passion for beauty and her professionalism.

“She is an ambitious woman who is passionate about beauty and skincare. She understands the importance of looking after your skin despite a hectic schedule which makes her happy to work with us. We love her fresh sense of style, upbeat spirit and like us, recognizes the importance of self-care. Welcome on board Diiadem! We look forward to doing great things with you as our ambassador,” said Abiola Omotunde Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of Hush’D Makeover.

Continuing in her appraisal of the new influencer for their brand, Abiola added, “Her keen interest in her skin care routine; her means of communication with the public; her poise and brand identity; and lastly her complexion sealed the deal for us.”

On what will be expected of the brand ambassador, Abiola Ahmed was optimistic that their ambassador will create contents for promotion and generate sales by being sincere about the company’s products and services.

“Our brand is unique in every way. We are a made-in-Nigeria organic skincare brand and we have products and services that are affordable for everyone even the students with our newly launched Lumiere and Glow Better Pack.We let our products speak for us. Hence letting your skin do the talking,” Abiola Ahmed added with pride.



Abiola Ahmed started Hush’D Makeover Limited in 2015 as an extension of her passion. According to her, “My primary goal for Hush’D Makeover Limited is to make men and women feel beautiful and comfortable in their own skin. What has followed is a string of amazing products, which has given our customers a feeling of proud confidence in their skin.”

She holds a degree in Office Technology and Management from the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from London Metropolitan School of Business and Management.