The secretary of department of housing and urban development in US, Ben Carson has criticised social media companies for placing a ban on accounts belonging to US President Donald Trump.

Following the invasion of Capitol Hill by Trump supporters when congress was certifying the victory of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, social media companies like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat initially suspended Trump from their platforms.

Facebook, Instagram and Twitter later announced “permanent suspension” of the president, citing incitement of violence. Reacting in a series of tweets on Saturday, Carson said social media companies are “silencing a significant number of voters and erasing history is no way to unite us; it only further divides”, noting that “speech should be free whether you agree or not”.

He said deleting Trump’s accounts, “which represents the highlights this admin & its history is wrong”.

“You want to ban @realDonaldTrump, fine you’re a private company, but @Twitter deleting the President’s account which highlights this admin & its history is wrong,” he wrote.

“@Facebook & @instagram banning all images from the Capitol riot is a dangerous precedent to set. We aren’t in China.”

Ben Carson also dismissed calls to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office in the wake of the riot that ensued at the U.S. Capitol.

“As a Nation we need to heal. I have not talked to anyone about invoking the 25th Amendment, and I am focused on finishing what I started in uplifting the forgotten women and men of America. It’s time to move toward peace. We are not each other’s enemies!,” Carson tweeted on Friday.

Carson, a retired neurosurgeon, has always supported the policies of Trump.

He came into limelight long before Trump appointed him to serve in his administration.

Similarly, Donald Trump Jr., son of incumbent has protested the permanent ban on his father’s account by Twitter and some other social media platforms. According to him, free speech is under attack with the various censorships by big Silicon Valley companies.

“Free Speech Is Under Attack! Censorship is happening like never before! Don’t let them silence us,” the younger Trump tweeted, urging Republican followers and Trump loyalists to sign on a website for updates.

“If I get thrown off my social platforms I’ll let you know my thoughts and where I end up,” he added.