By Vincent Akanmode

It would appear that there are no limits to the dimensions by which the coronavirus can impact on human



life. The deadly virus has proved to be capable of being a blessing almost in equal measure as it could constitute a curse. Of course, many would consider the thought of the COVID-19 pandemic as a blessing preposterous, seeing the damage it has done to humanity since it broke out in China towards the end of 2019. Besides the millions of lives that have been lost to the virus worldwide, it has found diverse ways of inflicting hunger, pains and misery globally. Among them was the global paralysis of social and economic activities for months, leaving one to wonder how an organism so tiny as not to be seen with the unaided eye can be so ruthless to bring the world to its knees.

Yet the virus is one more proof that there is nothing in life without a positive side, no matter how bad or useless it may look. It is a fact borne out by the realization that even a dead clock is correct two times in a day. The coronavirus has had its own usefulness if only we are careful enough to see it from the other side. For instance, many homes on the verge of break-up before the outbreak of the pandemic were unwittingly rescued with the lockdown impelled by it. Many of such homes have since been enjoying the peace and camaraderie that had eluded them for years because it was the first time that couples and children in such homes would spend hours together, with the result that there now exists between them a kind of matrimonial bonding hitherto not experienced.

Even business wise, the lockdown that followed the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic was a blessing to many. For instance, while many entrepreneurs were lamenting the lull in their businesses, a friend who runs a POS centre in a popular community in Ogun State was grinning from ear to ear as he revealed how much the lockdown imposed by the state government was a blessing to his business. This, according to him, was on account of the huge patronage he enjoyed from residents of his neighbourhood who ordinarily would not withdraw money unless they got to the bank but were handicapped by the restriction the state government imposed on movement.

“To be honest, I have enjoyed the lockdown a lot. The money I have made from the commissions on transactions carried out on my POS machine is in millions,” he said. It was a case of one man’s meat being another man’s poison.

But a different dimension to COVID-19 blessings emerged during the week with the news that 500 secondary school girls in northeast Benin Republic were pregnant from the romps they had while their schools were locked down in response to the outbreak of the pandemic. According to the Beninese news agency (ABP), which quoted Thomas Adam, a representative of the Child Protection Department of Secondary Education and Professional and Technical Training Ministry, altogether, 547 out of 36,487 school girls regularly registered were pregnant during the 2019-2020 school year. Adam attributed the increase in the cases of pregnancies to the long cessation of classes observed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ordinarily, it would be a bad piece of news that girls who were barely out of diapers are about to become mothers. But given the peculiar condition of the neighbouring West African country, expecting a minimum of 500 children in one fell swoop could be a huge source of blessing. It is almost as certain as daybreak that the government of Benin Republic would consider the news a cheery one, considering how much Nigeria has lorded it over the neighbouring country simply because of the latter’s edge in terms of population. The neighbouring country has been heavily dependent on Nigeria for the sale of the goods they import from Europe, such that the country’s economy nearly collapsed when Nigeria decided recently to shut her border with the country.

And as observed by a social media activist, the government of Benin Republic should be glad that the pregnant pupils have proven their fertility and could become the veritable vehicle for the actualization of the country’s ambition for population explosion. If the Benin government needs to worry about anything, the social media activist posted, it would not be about the pregnant pupils but the ones among them who were involved in the romps but could not get pregnant. What is more, the Patrice Talon-led government in Cotonou would be glad that their youths took advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown to engage in such a highly productive venture while their Nigerian counterparts preoccupied themselves with a protest that was eventually hijacked by hoodlums with its consequent killing, looting and burning.

From the Benin experience, we all now know where the fault lies between teachers and parents in terms of failure to rein in undisciplined pupils. The pupils’ experience in Benin Republic should set the alarm bell ringing for the federal and state governments on the danger that inheres in another lockdown, considering that thousands of our female compatriots who got pregnant in the previous one are yet to be delivered of babies. Unlike her Benin counterpart, a second wave of COVID-19 pregnancies may not be a palatable experience for a country that needs to check its population growth