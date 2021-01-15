An image showing the map of Benue, a state in North-Central Nigeria.

Fourteen persons have died from Cholera outbreak in Agatu Local Government Area and Abinse, a riverine community in Makurdi Local Government Area, Benue State.

This is as health workers race to contain the spread and halt fatalities from the outbreak.

The Commissioner for Health, Joseph Ngbea disclosed this on Friday while presenting additional drugs and consumables to the health officers at Agatu General Hospital to tackle the outbreak.

Ngbea confirmed that 10 persons died in Agatu and four others died in Abinse.

“In Agatu, 10 people have died so far. On the day we went there, it was seven fatalities. Yesterday, we had an additional three. The update, yesterday was that neighbouring villages had a surge in cases. They were advised to move to the General Hospital.

“In Abinse, there were no beds and drugs and we had to involve specialists from the General Hospital. Four persons died in Abinse,” the health Commissioner explained.

He said further that over 30 persons were treated at both primary health care and private hospitals noting that most victims suffer severe dehydration.

He added that pediatricians have been deployed to help in fluid management while the medical doctor in charge of Agatu general hospital assures that, with the drugs, the battle to contain the spread is almost won.

Items distributed include water guard, ORS, Zinc among others.

Ngbea advised residents in the riverine areas to stop consuming contaminated water.