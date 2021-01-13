By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The death toll in the recent cholera outbreak in parts of Benue state has risen to 14 while 25 others are currently being treated for the disease.

Benue state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Joseph Ngbea, made this known Wednesday at the end of the weekly State Executive Council meeting held in Makurdi.

Dr Ngbea who explained that 10 of the victims died in Agatu Local Government Area, LGA, of the state, while four others died at Abinsi in Guma LGA, said 25 of the victims had been successfully treated.

He said the state government had taken steps to contain the spread of the disease with the deployment of drugs and medical personnel to the affected areas to provide treatment for the victims.

ALSO READ: Wike confirms receipt of N78bn FG refund

“As we speak aside from the medical personnel, we have also supplied consumables and drugs to the affected areas in line with the directive of Governor Samuel Ortom to ensure the speedy treatment of all those infected.

“The Governor has also directed the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, to provide additional 10-bed spaces to take care of those infected,” the Commissioner said.

Dr Ngbea urged the people to complement the efforts of the government by always getting their drinking water from safe sources as well as ensuring proper treatment of the water before drinking to stem the disease.

“This is a common problem across the country at this time of the year so we appeal to everyone to be sure of the source of water we consume and if not sure please ensure that you treat your water before drinking,” the Commissioner advised.

Vanguard News Nigeria