



By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Thursday said the State Security Council would soon meet to review the security situation in the volatile Katsina-Ala and Ukum Local Government Areas, LGAs of the state as well as the ban on the use motorcycles in the area.

The Council had days ago embargoed the use of motorbikes in the two LGAs following the increasing cases of violent crimes being perpetrated by armed men on motorbikes in the area.

The armed men had a day to Christmas attacked the Katsina-Ala home of the LGA Chaiman where three security personnel and two others were killed and three days later the village of a former lawmaker was razed and several persons including his loved ones were also killed by the armed men on motorbikes.

The Governor in a statement in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase said his attention had also been drawn to reports of the destruction of impounded motorbikes in the two LGAs. He gave assurance that the Security Council would review the ongoing operation in the affected areas and come out with a position.

The Governor in the statement reaffirmed the resolve of his administration to sustain the support given to security agencies for the protection of lives and property in all parts of the State.

He sued for the continuous support and cooperation of the people to ensure the protection of lives and property of everyone in every part of state.

Vanguard News Nigeria