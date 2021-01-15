Turkish giants Besiktas are reportedly in talks to sign Odion Ighalo this month as his loan at Manchester United is set to end on January 31, after a year at Old Trafford.

Ighalo who said he it will be an opportunity to play in the US said he is waiting before making a decision on his next move.

“Negotiation with his (Ighalo’s) parent club Shanghai Shenhua, who holds the player’s contract, and the player’s representative are ongoing,” Turkish media outlet, Anadolu, reported on Friday.

Similarly, in a chart with ESPN, the 31-year-old said he has not ruled out a return to the Super Eagles, 18-months after his retirement.

Ighalo said:

“I think it was too soon. There was a lot of pressure from my team (Shanghai Shenhua) at that time because I was injured before the AFCON tournament. Thank God I won the top scorer award, even at that, the tournament did not end well for me because I got injured again.

“So with all these, I decided to quit the national team. I still have good communication with the coaches and when I do they keep telling me, ‘how can you be playing for Manchester United and you’re not in the Eagles?’”

“I’m still thinking about a return but for now I want to concentrate on my club football. I miss the guys there and everything about the team.

“We’ll see how it goes in the future, maybe I’d play one more AFCON tournament or another World Cup with the team if the opportunity arises. For now, I want to watch the young players do their thing,” Ighalo added.

