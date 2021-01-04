Trying to sell gift cards? Gift cards are just like recharge cards.They are preloaded with money for future use. They are usually issued by a retailer to be used as an alternative to cash, for purchases within a particular store or related businesses. There are different types and they can be exchanged for cash.

The only barrier between gift card and recharge card is you have to redeem a gift card online or at an offline store that deals with cards. However, with all the modifications around every online transaction, one is bound to ask; how to exchange Google play gift card for naira.

Where To Sell Google Play Gift Card In Nigeria Online

With substandard gift card buyers and bad rates littered on the streets of online trading, questions as regards Google Play Gift Cards sales are being popped. Which website gives the best rates for Google play? Whether you’re trading one or more, you’d like to get value for, it can be done easily on Prestmit.

Why Prestmit?

Prestmit is a recognized Nigerian website that buys various gift cards and bitcoin at the best rates. They operate independently and transact with customers all over Nigeria. Their payment is swift within 5-10 minutes depending on the card and they offer topnotch rates.

Prestmit has been in operation since 2017 and have so far dedicated their services towards making sales and purchase of gift cards easy in Nigeria.

On Prestmit: You can sell Google Play Gift Card , as well as Amazon gift cards, iTunes gift cards, and also steam gift cards. Prestmit also presents users with a unique opportunity to get some Bitcoins by selling their gift card. To aid easy trading, information is passed in clear terms.

The Prestmit trading website is easy to navigate, such that a toddler would experience zero hitches.

Tip: Use Prestmit’s gift card rates calculator to see today’s gift card rate in any currency.

They are known for the swift response and an unmatched customer service.

Prestmit is equipped with modern security tools to help secure your account at all times. This includes a 2FA authentication and also a centralized security architecture that secures all components and layers within the platform.

Get Started With Prestmit

For the love of your comfort, proceed to Prestmit.com to get your transaction done today.

If you need help, kindly contact Prestmit on 07026290389.