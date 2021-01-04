Beyonce Shares Rare Glimpse Of Rumi And Sir Carter In Video

Beyoncé has shared an intimate peek into the highs and lows of her life over the past year. The highest of highs? Extremely rare footage of the superstar entertainer’s three children, daughter Blue Ivy, 8, and 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, with husband Jay-Z.

In the four-minute video posted on Instagram recapping a year like no other, Beyoncé and the twins ride around on a golf cart, bopping along to her chart-topping Savage remix track with Megan Thee Stallion.

With Sir on her lap, the Black Is King singer asks Rumi, “How did you feel about summer this year? Did you have a good summer?” Rumi, sporting a big pink bow in her hair, simply responds with a big smile.

Elsewhere in the video, Beyoncé and the twins model pieces from Ivy Park’s collaboration with Adidas, while Blue Ivy records her part of Brown Skin Girl, which went on to earn the 8-year-old plenty of praise and some major awards attention.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have largely kept their youngest children out of the spotlight since announcing their births in July 2017 with a now-iconic floral photoshoot.

Since then, the couple has shared a few precious glimpses of the twins, but have taken measures to keep certain photos from public consumption.

Last year, a black-and-white portrait of their children was leaked online without their knowledge. After some internet uproar, the photo was quickly removed at the request of the Carters’ management, according to HuffPost.

In the video, she wrote:

Cheers to a New Year Beyhive!! 2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity. This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love. As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love. Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective. Here’s to a better and brighter 2021! Love, B.

