Martell Kardone Derouen, 34, was reportedly found dead in his apartment in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, 26 January.

The aspiring rapper is said to be the cousin of singer Beyoncé, according to reports.

Martell who was signed to Sony-affiliated record label ‘The Orchard’ was reportedly found dead at his apartment after local police conducted a welfare check.

It has been claimed that someone contacted them when they hadn’t heard from him in days, according to the San Antonia Express-News report.

The news outlet added that police visited the apartment where the musician resided and the deceased was found with a gunshot wound.

The publication added that officials are also searching for the alleged suspect.

Friends and fans of Martell flooded to social media to pay tribute to the budding artist.

Brian Mitchell, who owns Fyngermade Studio, wrote: “Martell was one of those ones who rose and shine bright, brighter than, you know, some of those that were in the room with him.

“He was just a real subtle dude, very quiet.

Mitchell also said that the aspiring rapper rarely name-dropped that he was related to the singer Beyonce.

He said: “That’s not even something he would even mention to people.

“We’d just have to put in his bios because it’s just, it’s worthy to put it in there, but he doesn’t like stuff like that.

Mitchell added that the alleged killing was like hurting a butterfly, and said he couldn’t believe it.

Fans also took to social media to offer their condolences, as one person penned: “Fly high Martell.

“This doesn’t even seem real. #RIPMartell, another wrote.

A third said: “Rest In Peace brother.

Hailing from San Antonio, the rapper had been working on his musical pursuits.

Back in 2016, he unveiled his debut mixtape Trunk Bang via Empire.

Since that time, Derouen had gone on to collaborate with the likes of Ray J and Paul Wall on two of his singles.

Like this: Like Loading...