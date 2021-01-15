In that post, it said: “These institutional accounts will not automatically retain the followers from the prior administration.

But it said that people who previously followed the official @POTUS and @VP (Vice-President) accounts or the personal accounts of Mr Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, would receive notifications giving them the option to follow the new official ones.

Mr Obama was the first US leader to have an official Twitter account, the @POTUS account was set up during his tenure in 2015.

At the end of his second term, a transition plan for handing over the official accounts to Mr Trump was drawn up with @POTUS going to the new administration.