US President Joe Biden will sign a series of executive orders toady Monday, 25 January, to promote “Made in America” products and strengthen supply chains, senior officials said, asserting that the new administration remains committed to working with partners and allies to modernise international trade rules.

Prominent among the executive orders include strict enforcement of procuring products made inside the country by federal agencies. This is very significant given that contracting alone accounts for nearly USD 600 billion in federal spending.

According to a senior administration official, Biden is taking action to reset the US government’s longstanding approach to domestic preferences to create an approach that will remain durable for years to come and grow quality, union jobs.

”It is long overdue that the US government utilises the full force of current domestic preferences to support America’s workers and businesses, strengthening the economy, workers, and communities across the country, the official said.

”The President’s executive order establishes the goals and standards necessary to use federal purchasing, and other forms of federal assistance with domestic preference requirements, as a way to proactively invest in American industry so it can continue to lead in the global marketplace, the White House said.

The executive order to be signed by Biden at the White House directs agencies to close current loopholes in how domestic content is measured and increase domestic content requirements and appoints a new senior leader in the executive office of the President in charge of the government’s Made in America policy approach.

This order creates a central review of agency waivers of ‘Buy American’ requirements, fulfilling the president’s commitment to crack down on unnecessary waivers. It also directs the general services administration to publish relevant waivers on a publicly available website.

The order requires agencies to report on their implementation of current Made in America laws and make recommendations for achieving the president’s Made in America goals, and to continue to do so on a bi-annual basis.

This order is deeply intertwined with the President’s commitment to invest in American manufacturing, including clean energy and critical supply chains, grow good-paying, union jobs, and advance racial equity.

”The federal government should buy from suppliers that are growing the sectors of the future and treating their workers with dignity and respect, the White House said.

”We remain committed to working with partners and allies to modernise international trade rules including those related to government procurement to make sure all countries can use their taxpayer dollars to spur investment in their own countries, said a senior administration official.

”The purpose is to strengthen supply chains so that we are more resilient to that type of weaknesses that we’ve seen emerge in the COVID environment and we’re never put in a position where we are reliant on countries who don’t share our interest, the official said.

Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump also believed that the Made in America policy was important for the country’s economy and reviving the manufacturing sector. It was a key part of Trump’s election campaign too.

