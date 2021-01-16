Bill Gates is now the biggest private owner of farmland in the United States owning 242,000 acres across the country. A new report on the largest holders of private farmland in the United States reveals that Bill is atop the list.

According to The Land Report, the biggest chunks of Gates’ holdings are in Louisiana and Arkansas, where he owns 69,071 acres and 47,927 acres, respectively.

He also reportedly owns about 16,000 acres in his home state of Washington, including a 14,500-acre tract in the Horse Heaven Hills region that was purchased for nearly $171 million.

Research indicated that the land across the US is held by Cascade Investment LLC, Gates’ private investment vehicle. Gates also backs online used-car seller Vroom through Cascade as well as the Canadian National Railway Company.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation launched a new nonprofit group a year ago focused on providing small-scale farmers in developing countries with the tools and innovations they’ll need to deal with the effects of climate change. Bill and Melinda Gates Agricultural Innovations, or Gates Ag One for short, is headquartered in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area and is focused on smallholder farmers in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

Gates’ interest in sustainability also extends to his investment in Impossible Foods, which makes meat from plants.

Gates is currently No. 3 on the Bloomberg billionaires Index with a net worth of $132 billion.

According to Forbes, while Gates is America’s biggest farmland owner, he’s far from being the nation’s largest landowner in general. That crown belongs to Liberty Media chairman John Malone, who has 2.2 million acres.

