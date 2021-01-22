Bill Gates, Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist, received the first shot of a Covid vaccine this week, according to a post uploaded to his Twitter account.

“One of the benefits of being 65 is that I’m eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, he wrote. He went on to thank scientists, regulators, participants and healthcare workers for their work.

The Microsoft founder has been outspoken throughout the pandemic in support of a vaccine.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation committed more than $400 million to the global response to Covid, which aimed to accelerate vaccine completion and provide equitable global distribution of tests, life-saving drugs and vaccines.

Earlier this week, both Gateses tweeted their willingness to work with President Joe Biden’s administration on tackling America’s toughest challenges including COVID-19.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order Friday, 22 January, that will have the Treasury Department re-evaluating its delivery structure to ensure every American who is eligible for stimulus checks receives them.

An estimated 8 million eligible Americans still have not received $1,200 checks authorized by the CARES Act last year, according to Biden’s order. Those Americans could have missed out on the most recent stimulus as well.

Pfizer will provide up to 40 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, which it developed alongside BioNTech, to a global alliance aiming to provide poor nations with coronavirus vaccines, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday.

