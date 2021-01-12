Billionaire casino owner and republican megadonor, Sheldon Adelson has died following a battle with cancer, he was 87.

Adelson was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2019 and recently stepped away from the company to resume his treatment.

He died on Monday night, from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, his company Las Vegas Sands announced on Tuesday, 12 January.

“Our founder and visionary leader, Sheldon G. Adelson, passed away last night at the age of 87 from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, the statement said

A funeral will be held in Israel, the birthplace of his wife, with plans for a memorial service held in Las Vegas to be announced at a later date, according to the company.

In a statement, former president George W. Bush, a republican called Adelson an ‘American patriot’ and a generous benefactor of charitable causes who is a strong supporter of Israel.

“Sheldon battled his way out of a tough Boston neighbourhood to build a successful enterprise that loyally employed tens of thousands and entertained millions, Bush said.

Adelson and his wife, Miriam, were President Trump’s largest donors, the couple has donated more than $525 million to federal political campaigns and committees since the 2010 cycle, per opensecrets.

The Billionaire, who is survived by his wife Dr Miriam Adelson and five children, had a net worth of $35.6 billion as of January 11, according to Forbes.

Adelson entered the casino business in 1989 when he purchased the Sands Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas for $128 million. He is credited for helping transform Las Vegas into the top US destination for conventions and exhibitions.

In 2017, he opened Venetian Macao on the Cotai Strip, helping recreate the Las Vegas Strip in the autonomous region of the People’s Republic of China. Three years later, he opened the $6 billion Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore.

Like this: Like Loading...