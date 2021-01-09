Posting a miserly nine teachers to the legendary Oraukwu Grammar School, Oraukwu, by the Anambra state government has drawn the ire of the Bishop of the Niger Diocese, Anglican Communion, Dr Owen Nwokolo and that of the Old Boys Association of the school who said it is a tactical ploy to downgrade and run down the school.

The church owns the institution but run it jointly with the state government. Appealing to the State Ministry of Education to send qualified core subject teachers to the school, Nwokolo lamented that the core subject teachers currently in the school were privately engaged by the Old Boys and the Parents Teachers Association of the school. Addressing a gathering of the Old Boys Association yesterday when they honored 10 of their past teachers, Nwokolo regretted that their concerted efforts to make the school a “grammar” and “technical” school in all ramifications was being threatened by low number of quality teachers in core subject areas. Commending the relationship between the state government and the Church in the education sector, Nwokolo urged for improved assistance towards upgrading the dilapidated infrastructure in all the schools. He expressed joy that the state has continued to lead in WAEC and NECO exams for years now.

The national president of the old boys association, Prof Kris Ekweozor disclosed that the honoring of the past teachers would be sustained; as “we no longer want teachers’ reward to be in heaven.” Considering that the state is generally rated highly external examinations, he said the state government should endeavor to leave up to her obligations to the schools and students in the state. He lamented that the neither the governor nor the Commissioner for Basic Education, Kate Omenugha honoured their invitation or sent any representative or regrets.

School principal, Dr Emmanuel Ibezim appealed for subject teachers in Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Additional Mathematics pointing out that the nine teachers posted by the government were not in these areas. He named other challenges he would want the government, it’s agencies or multinational agencies to help tackle as the reconstruction/equipping of classrooms, laboratories and dormitories to enhance admission of more students.

One of the past teachers who were honored, Ichie Ezennia Alex Nweke from Ukpo in Dunukofia Council of Anambra state commended the Old Boys for the wonderful initiative of honoring, rewarding and recognizing their past efforts.

He charged the students to remain studious while teachers should be more passionate and dedicated. Some of the past-retired teachers who received plaques of honour for meritorious service include Domnic Okaro from Ogidi, Joseph Onyemesili from Ezenifite, Michael Momezie Okoye and Lawrence Nwankwo both from Nanka, as well as Emmanuel Ekeneme from Amesi.