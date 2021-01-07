In view of the Christmas message of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar-led Jama’atu Nasril Islam, on Wednesday, condemned the message.

According to them, the message was targeted at Islam and Muslims across the country.

The reaction by the JNI comes two weeks after Bishop Kukah accused President Muhammadu Buhari‘s government of nepotism.

However, a statement titled, ‘Press release on Reverend Kukah’s Christmas homily,’ and authored by the JNI’s Secretary-General, Dr Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, Kukah’s message tagged political hogwash.

The statement reads:

“Though the message is disguised as political hogwash to deceive the innocent, there is no doubt that it was a poisoned arrow fired at the heart of Islam and Muslims in Nigeria, hence the need for this intervention.

“The Bishop statement was a prepared address considering the occasion and the audience; one cannot but agree that it was a calculated attempt to insult Islam which is typical of him.

“His veiled insinuation that Muslims have a pool of violence to draw from is disgusting, disheartening, as well as condemnable.

“Responsibly, Christmas homilies should come with messages of hope, unity, mercy, the forgiveness of the Supreme Being and resilience through prayers, especially in this trying time.

“The Bishop’s message was however a clear deviation from the well-established norm across the globe.”

Like this: Like Loading...