On Monday Nigeria’s first micro-investing platform, Trove , announced that it has added cryptocurrencies to its platform. This means Trove users will be able to buy and sell major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tron, and Dash directly via the Trove app, in addition to its existing local and foreign stocks, ETFs, and bonds already on the Trove platform.

According to Oluwatomi Solanke, CEO & CO-Founder of Trove Finance, “what we have built is a real-time cryptocurrency trading platform designed with a user-first approach and is optimized for speed and security. We are excited about the possibilities that this opportunity opens up for our users.”

With Trove adding cryptocurrencies to its platforms, we can expect an increase in the adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. According to a report from Quartz Africa in December, Nigeria became the second-largest Bitcoin market in the world. Also, last week Bitcoin hit an all-time price of $41,000.

According to Trove, their platform is built with users in mind, and will enable users to place market and limit orders for the different cryptocurrencies now available on the platform. Trove’s CEO, Oluwatomi, also commented that additional crypto-specific features will be available in the near future.

About Trove Finance

Trove Finance is Nigeria’s first micro-investing platform that allows users to trade Nigerian, Chinese and U.S. Stocks, ETF, Bonds and Cryptocurrencies. The best part is that you can trade with as low as ₦1,000, for Nigerian stocks and cryptocurrencies, and as low as $10 for foreign stocks.