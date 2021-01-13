The Nigeria Association of the Blind (NAB) on Wednesday appealed to the Federal Government to consider Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWD) in the country during its recruitment processes.

The National President of the association, Mr Ishaku Adamu, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Ishaku said the Federal Government had promulgated a law that persons with disabilities be given special consideration during recruitment exercises but unfortunately this had not been adhered to.

He, however, urged the government at all levels to ensure this was followed to the letter to advance the quality of lives of PLWD.

“We want government to ensure that the law which allows for persons with disabilities to be given special consideration during recruitment processes, to be strictly adhered to.

“This will help our members to desist from begging on the streets and they will be encouraged to engage in western education,” he said.

Adamu commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the establishment of the National Disability Commission which would see to the wellbeing of PLWD in Nigeria.

He urged the Federal Government to give the needed support and fund to the commission to enable it to perform its duties maximally and implement programmes that would positively affect the lives of PLWD in the country.

“We are grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the establishment of the National Disability Commission, of which the majority of its executive members are PLWD.

“We are witnessing a lot of reforms around electoral processes which is getting quite inclusive of persons with disabilities.

“We hope that this reform will come to reality in 2023 when our members can be allowed to vote independently,” he said.

Adamu expressed concern over the fact that most of its members, the association, and lots of PLWD had not benefited from Federal Government’s COVID-19 palliatives.

He urged the Federal Government to work directly with the association to ensure most of its members benefit and are able to cushion the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were told that five per cent of the COVID-19 intervention fund and palliatives were supposed to be given to persons with disabilities but we got nothing.

“We were told to apply through the internet but most of our members cannot access information online, we should be considered.

“We want our own fair share of the COVID-19 palliatives,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria