The party of the Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine has declared its readiness to challenge President Yoweri Museveni’s election victory as it condemned what it called the house arrest of Wine and his wife.

Amid growing international concern about the conduct of the election, Wine said in an interview from his house, where he is surrounded by army and police, that he was worried about my life and the life of his wife.

Announcing the planned challenge to the results, Mathias Mpuuga, of Wine’s national unity platform said: “We have evidence of ballot stuffing and other forms of election malpractice and after putting it together, we are going to take all measures that the law permits to challenge this fraud.

Museveni, 76, who has ruled Uganda without pause since seizing control in 1986, when he helped to end years of tyranny under Idi Amin and Milton Obote, claimed a sixth five-year term, extending his rule to four decades, according to official results.

In a generational clash watched across the African continent with a booming young population and a host of ageing leaders, the 38-year-old Wine, a singer turned lawmaker, posed arguably the greatest challenge yet to Museveni.

According to Reuters, the clashes with police following the announcement of Museveni’s victory took place in a number of locations, including in Gomba, where Wine lives, and neighbouring Sembabule. They were quickly dispersed.

Wine, who dismissed Museveni’s victory as cooked-up and fraudulent results, remained under military house arrest on Sunday as his supporters called for his release.

Uganda’s electoral commission said that Museveni received 58% of the vote to Wine’s 34%, with a voter turnout of 52%.

The United States and Britain issued statements on Saturday calling for investigations into fraud reports and other concerns over the election as the top US diplomat in African raised questions over the integrity of the election.

Museveni dismissed the claims of vote-rigging. “I think this may turn out to be the most cheating-free election since 1962 when Uganda won independence from Britain.

Wine tweeted on Sunday that military units are not allowing him and his wife, Barbie, from leaving their house, not even to harvest food from their garden. “It’s now four days since the military surrounded our home and placed my wife and I under house arrest, said Wine’s tweet.

“We have run out of food supplies and when my wife tried to pick food from the garden yesterday, she was blocked and assaulted by the soldiers staged in our compound.

We ask Ugandans to reject this fraud, the opposition national unity platform said in a statement on Sunday. A revolution of this nature cannot be stopped by a fraudulent election.

Like this: Like Loading...