Fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have allegedly captured a Nigerian Army FV103 Spartan tracked armoured personnel carrier in Gorgi, a town in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

In a photo shared on its propaganga medium on Sunday, two insurgents who wore black balaclava and fatigue likely mimicking Army Special Forces, who use similar camouflage, were captured standing on the FV103 and holding a PKM machine gun and a rocket-propelled grenade launcher.

The Nigerian Army FV103 vehicles appear to have been recently refurbished for the new operation launched against ISWAP in Alagarno Forest area, HumAngle reports as a fabricated turret to protect the gunner was visible on the captured vehicle.

The FV103 Spartan, tracked armoured personnel carrier, was developed as a variant of the Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance family capable of moving combat-ready infantry under protection.

The vehicle’s troop compartment at the rear sits at least four personnel with space for personal equipment and ammonium boxes.

The publication further reports that insurgents have been burning armoured vehicles for manufacturing of bomb-laden vehicles, due to its heavy nature and because it is easily identified by the Nigerian Air Force Intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft, subsequently being targeted for strikes by fighter jets or helicopter gunships.

An arms researcher, Calibre Obscura, who tweeted on the incident, wroted:

#Gorigi #Borno: ISIS WA pics of a captured NA armoured vehicle (Seems to be based on a FV103 Spartan APC chassis, but repaired/modded) after an ambush. Note (new?) black uniforms, plus fighters with a potent Bulgarian RTB-7MA thermobaric projectile. Plus PK/M, PG-7VM/S and AK,” he added.

The FV103 Armoured personnel carriers is said to be part of the Nigeria military procurement in the 1980s.

Like this: Like Loading...