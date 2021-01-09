Member of the Borno State House of Assembly, Yakubu Gambo has cautioned Nigerians calling for the replacement of service chiefs as the only mean of ending insurgency in the northeast.

Rather, Gambo, representing Biu constituency called for renewed freewill to oblige security agents with information and unhindered support.

Gambo, on Friday in Gombe at a reception after the wedding fatihah of the daughter of Gombe state chairman National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO); Alhaji Umor Ibrahim Viukutha, Fatima Umor, said, “calling for the sack of service chiefs is unpatriotic and uncalled for.”

Fielding questions from newsmen on the spate of insurgency in Borno, Gambo explained that “Security agents are one out of us, they are not gods, they need information to work with, they need our support, they need our people.”

According to him, needed information and cooperation of the populace will end insurgency in no time.

He said, “as a person, I have no doubt in our security system and apparatuses, I am not in doubt of the Nigeria security agents being able to end insurgency; I have absolute trust and confidence in them.

“Like I said, they need information from us because persons from Warri and Okrika in Port Harcourt fighting insurgency in Borno may not know how to move, all he has is just a gun, he needs to know the routes especially the hinterlands.

“It is we the Borno people that will lead him to what is happening and where it is happening. Without information he may not get it right,” he expressed.

On the call for change of service chiefs, Gambo stated, “I am not in support of this call. Before now, we could not gather the way we gathered today, it was bomb every where; attacks on churches, mosques, markets and schools were orders of the day.

“Insurgency has significantly reduced. All what the security chiefs need now is to buckle up and give more of their best,” he added.

Gambo, chairman of the House committee on Water Resources also applauded the courage of Governor Babagana Umar Zulum for his undaunted caurage to face insurgency menace in Borno, descring him as a rare specie.

