Abubakar Shekau, Boko Haram’s factional leader, on Wednesday released new audio in which he spoke about Nigeria’s new Service Chiefs, saying they can’t do better than their predecessors have done in the war against insurgency in the Northeast.

In the nine minutes, 56 seconds-long video, Shekau said he heard about the retirement of the previous service chiefs and their replacement with new ones but he said his message was to call them to Islam.

In the new audio, Shekau mentioned the names and the roles of the new service chiefs and called them to repent because they can’t do anything to destroy his terror gang.

“Leo Irabor, the head of the military, you should have sympathy for yourself, repent and convert to Islam. There is nothing you can do,” Shekau said.

He said Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru should not deceive himself because he has a Muslim background.

“Even if you are Muslim but you conduct polytheistic practices, you are no longer a Muslim,” Shekau said.

A source familiar with the activities of Boko Haram told HumAngle that members of the group are likely to conduct major operations to send a message to the new service chiefs that they are ready to fight.

President Muhammadu Buhari had announced the replacement of the service chiefs on Tuesday saying he accepted their immediate resignation and retirement although he gave no reason for that.

The surprising announcement was, however, made after several calls from governors and members of the National Assembly for the replacement of the longest-serving military chiefs since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule due to “underperformance”.

The new appointees who replaced the ‘sacked’ ones are Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A. Z. Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.