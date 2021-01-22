Oba Darasimi

Nasarawa Governor Abdulahi Sule has raised the alarm over activities of the terror group, Boko Haram, in his state.

Governor Sule visited President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday for a closed door meeting in his office at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, to discuss the insecurity issue in Nasarawa along with other issues including the possible federal government take-over of Jitata Road, which serves as an alternative route from the state to the FCT.

According to Governor Sule, members of the terror group, who were dislodged from a location along the Abuja/Nasarawa borders last year, had regrouped along the Nasarawa/Benue borders, wrecking new forms of havoc.

Sule said some of the Boko Haram elements active in the Nasarawa State belong to the Darussalam group that had been dislodged from Niger, saying that upon a joint security operation, a lot of them were killed while 900 were arrested.

Sule maintained that those arrested confirmed their membership of the Boko Haram insurgency group.

Sule said Nasarawa had continued to have security challenges, noting that having briefed the president, he is confident that immediate action will be taken to curtail the excesses of the insurgency group.

Boko Haram members have extended their activities to the North Central with cases of attacks in Kogi, Niger and Nasarawa states becoming a recurring decimal.

Several attacks were made against Nasarawa last year; even the hometown of Governor Sule was not spared after gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram elements stormed Gudi, in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state, killing two persons and abducting one woman.

August last year two officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were killed by gunmen who attacked a vehicle transporting them around Mararaban-Udege in Nasarawa state

In fact, earlier, the Deputy Governor’s convoy was recently attacked by unknown gunmen

