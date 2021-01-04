The Bond Girl actress, Tanya Roberts, has died on Sunday, Jan 3, 2020, at the age of 65.

Tanya, according to TMZ, collapsed on returning from walking her dogs on Christmas Eve before being rushed to a hospital where she was placed on a ventilator before she died.

While her death is said to be non-COVID-19-related, the true cause is yet to be revealed.

One of her longtime friends, Mike Pingel told The Hollywood Reporter:

“I’m devastated. She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you’d ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don’t think she realized how much she meant to them.”

The actress made her screen debut in the 1976 horror film The Last Victim, which was originally titled Forced Entry.

Tanya is best known for her role as Julie Rogers on ABC’s Charlie’s Angels, after featuring in the fifth season, and as a Bond girl, portraying geologist Stacey Sutton, in 1985’s A View to a Kill across from Roger Moore’s James Bond.

Tanya, in 2015 told Daily Mail about the fear she had about starring as a Bond girl.

“I sort of felt like every girl who’d ever been a Bond girl had seen their career go nowhere, so I was a little cautious.

“I remember I said to my agent, ‘No one ever works after they get a Bond movie’ and they said to me, ‘Are you kidding? Glen Close would do it if she could,” Tanya said.

After her role in ‘A View To Kill’, Tanya went on to star in ‘Body Slam’ in 1987 and ‘Night Eyes’ in 1990.

