The Borno Government says it is hugely committed to doing more to ensure the wellbeing of legionnaires in the state.

Gov. Babagana Zulum said this on Friday during the laying of wreath in Maiduguri to mark the end of this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in the state.

Zulum, represented by Deputy Gov. Umar Kadafur, said the military deserved to be celebrated by government and people of Borno for their sacrifice to ensure peace in the state and North-East region as a whole.

“Last week, I had an interface with the leadership of the Nigeria Legion, I made N10 million contribution to the families of the fallen heroes.

“I am also willing to do more to cushion their hardship.

“We must, therefore, spare some time, resources and our blessings to remember these heroes always, not just in January of every year, but in our daily prayers and activities.

“Let me reiterate that government is fully aware of the predicament of the ex-servicemen and will do anything possible within its limited resources to give them the necessary attention they required at all time,” Zulum said.

In a remark, the state Chairman of Legionnaires, Col. William Mamza (rtd.), commended the government and people of the state for their support and identifying with the activists of the legion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the occassion was the laying of wreaths by the governor and other dignitaries.

NAN further reports that special prayers were also offered in honour of the fallen heroes, who died defending the nation. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria