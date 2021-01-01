By Toba Adedeji

Bowen University Iwo, Osun State, recently appointed a 400-Level student from Medicine and Surgery Department, Mayomikun Olawale, as one-day vice chancellor.

Spokesperson of the institution, Toba Adaramola, said the one-day VC must have a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.0 and be of good conduct.

Olawale was appointed for meeting the necessary requirements and coming out tops in an essay competition on leadership which formed part of the criteria for the appointment. He was shortlisted with two other students who partook in the competition before they were voted by students of the institution.

Adaramola said the appointment was to encourage students to showcase their leadership skills.

“This is a way of encouraging students for them to practise what they have been taught on leadership. They are given the opportunity to exhibit their leadership skills.

“He presided over Senate meeting as the vice chancellor. He will collect the entitlements and salary of the VC,” he said.

The one-day VC lamented that the Federal Government did not accept research findings on COVID-19 by Bowen University scholars.

He said: “It is worrisome that the Fed Govt did not accept research findings made by our staff during the pandemic as a possible cure for COVID-19. Government and other African countries are waiting for a solution from the United Kingdom, China, the USA, among others. We must embrace the solutions that are proffered by Africans and not wait for other people to build our continent.”