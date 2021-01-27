An influencer has died after reportedly being shot by her husband in front of their daughter during an argument over a TikTok video.

After shooting her dead, her husband is believed to have then committed suicide at the family barbecue in the district of Nova Itamarati in the Brazilian municipality of Ponta Pora, on Sunday, January 24.

The lifeless bodies of Alejandro Antonio Aguilera Cantallupi, 41, and Eliane Ferreira Siolin, 35, were found on Tuesday, 26 January, at the back porch of the rural property where the barbecue took place.

Eliane’s body was found with at least 14 gunshot wounds and her right arm was apparently broken, and Antonio’s body was found with a single gunshot to the head.

The police seized a gun, a number of bullets and a spare magazine found close to the bodies.

It is reported that the couple’s six-year-old daughter witnessed the incident, and she was later taken in by relatives.

According to Mail Online, the couple argued about one of the clips Eiane had uploaded to TikTok. However, this information has not yet been corroborated.

Police officer Analu Ferraz said: “Close friends said they fought a lot, even in public.

Eliane’s TikTok page has over 58,000 followers, and the busty influencer used the platform to post regular short clips of herself, often in revealing outfits.

The police are investigating the case.

