Mr Yunana Y. Babas, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 8 Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, is dead, The Street Jornal has learnt.

According to close sources, the senior officer died in the early hours of Thursday, January 14, 2020, after suffering complications allegedly linked to COVID-19.

Until his death, he headed the zone 8 police division situated in Lokoja.

AIG Babas was lifted from the rank of Commissioner of Police to Assistant Inspector General of Police in November 2019 by the current IGP, Adamu Mohammed, mni.

Similarly, sources with the force revealed that the deceased AIG was being tapped among AIG Dan Bature, AIG DFA FHQ; AIG Hyelasinda Kimo Musa; AIG PMF; AIG Dan Mallam Mohammed, AIG SPU; AIG Mua’zu Zubairu Halilu, AIG CTU; AIG Rabiu Yusuf – AIG ICT and others as possible replacements for IGP Adamu whose tenure is set to expire in February 2021, after 35 years in active service.

Mr Babas’ death comes just two days after a newly promoted Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), in charge Police Armament, Force Headquarters Abuja, Omololu Bishi, died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, (LASUTH) Ikeja.

The late officer took ill and was admitted at LASUTH before he died on Monday, while still on admission.

Following the demise of the senior police officer, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, directed that a befitting burial be held at the Ebony Vaults in Lagos in his honour.

