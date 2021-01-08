Daily News

Breaking: Boko Haram kills 13

By
0
breaking:-boko-haram-kills-13
Views: Visits 4

The killers pretended to be labourers, says 24-yr-old survivor of Borno massacreThirteen civilians, eight of them children, died Friday when a woman suicide bomber blew herself up in an attack on a village in northern Cameroon by Boko Haram jihadists, a traditional chief and a police officer told AFP.

Cameroon’s Far North region is grappling with deadly incursions from neighbouring Nigeria, where an insurgency launched by Boko Haram in 2009 has killed tens of thousands of people.

READ ALSO: Stop demoralizing Army, Oba Oyelude warns Zulum

Details later…

(AFP)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Related

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Triumph of US election, lesson to APC, says PDP

Previous article

Trump’s education secretary Betsy DeVos tenders resignation

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News