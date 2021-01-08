Thirteen civilians, eight of them children, died Friday when a woman suicide bomber blew herself up in an attack on a village in northern Cameroon by Boko Haram jihadists, a traditional chief and a police officer told AFP.

Cameroon’s Far North region is grappling with deadly incursions from neighbouring Nigeria, where an insurgency launched by Boko Haram in 2009 has killed tens of thousands of people.

(AFP)

Vanguard News Nigeria

