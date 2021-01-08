Baring any last minute changes, a federal cabinet reshuffle is imminent. President Muhammadu Buhari is already reaching out to top party chieftains regarding which ministers to retain, the ones to drop and the fresh faces that will be invited to join his administration, in the exercise.

Recall that The Street Journal had late last year, broken news of a cabinet reshuffle. It had reported that at least six ministers would be let go for poor performance and their inability to bring in the much needed zest the Buhari administration currently craves.

The Street Journal has now learnt that a final touch is being put to the list of cabinet members who will be retained, as well as the fresh faces that will replace those who will get the boot.

By the middle of next week, the final cabinet list would be submitted to the president for approval by the Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

According to credible sources close to this news website, those who will be replacing the ministers that will get the boot have already been contacted and asked to go for security clearance.

One of those who have been contacted as a likely replacement revealed that they have been guests of the security agencies.

“Yes it is true. A few of us have been contacted and asked to go for vetting and security clearance. We have been guests of security agencies for this purpose,” the incoming minister who preferred to remain anonymous said.

With news of this, some ministers will further intensify their effort to avoid the hammer with their spiritual fortification.

A few days ago, this credible news website reported how the ministers have all become jittery with fear, each one dreading their possible removal from their juicy positions. And to escape the imminent hammer, most of them have taken the battle to the spiritual realm.

One of the ministers who will stop at nothing to retain his position has already sent 18 clerics on an all expense paid trip to a religious country for spiritual fortification and protection over the impending cabinet reshuffle.

Some ministers have secured the services of marabouts and ‘wisemen’ for spiritual purification. With this comes the procurement of cows and rams, to be offered to appeasement their gods.

It remains to be seen, how effective the spiritual fortification and purification will turn out to be.

Like this: Like Loading...