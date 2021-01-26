President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked his service chiefs and appointed new hands to head the various security arms in the country.

This development was confirmed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity To President, Femi Adesina, in a tweet on Tuesday.

“PMB appoints new Service Chiefs. Maj Gen LEO Irabor, CDS, Maj Gen I Attahiru, Army, Rear Adm AZ Gambo, Navy, AVM IO Alao, Air Force.

“He congratulates outgoing Service Chiefs on efforts to bring enduring peace to the country,” Adesina tweeted.

This news confirms The Street Journal’s exclusive report published at the tail-end of 2020, that said Mr Buhari was going to replace his Service Chiefs in the first quarter of 2021.

This development comes just as northern elders, civil society organizations, as well as governors, continued to mount pressure on Buhari to relieve the military bosses of their positions as insecurity heightened across the country.

“We found President Muhammad Buhari’s inaction over the sack of the service chiefs and other recommendations on security very disturbing and abnormal hence, we passionately appealed to him to rethink and save the country from further loss of lives and property,” Nigerian elders under the aegis of Conference of Concerned Nigeria Elders, had said in a statement at the beginning of the year.

Similarly, at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day on Jan. 15, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State called for the sack of Service Chief, saying:

“A country is as strong as its Armed Forces. Her inability to defeat the Boko Haram insurgency in spite of years of full military engagement shows that all is not well with our approaches and commitments to the battle against the internal insecurity.

“Today, therefore, also raises the need for all of us to be worried by the deteriorating security situation across the country and restate the call on the Federal Government to do everything necessary to bring the security threat by Boko Haram and armed bandits to a decisive end in the shortest possible time.

“We thank the Service Chiefs for their efforts so far in the battle against the insurgents.

“But we also align with the concern of citizens that having seemingly reached their wit end, they should now give way for fresh hands and ideas to give the fight the impetus that it so strongly needs to ensure that Boko Haram and killer bandits are comprehensively defeated and smoked out of existence.

