Following the crash of an elevator in Cocoa House Ibadan on Wednesday morning, one person was said to have died while three others were wounded in the incident.

It was gathered that the crash which occurred around 11 am this morning was as a result of a mechanical failure.

The incident was confirmed in a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Affairs, Oodua Investment Company, Ltd (OICL), Mr Victor Ayetoro.

According to Mr Ayetoro, the elevator installation team were destroying the old one in preparation to fix a new one, however, a mechanical failure occurred which made the lift crash into the basement pit.

One of the technicians lost his life in the process.

Mr Ayetoro’s statement read:

“At about 11 am this morning, the lift installation team from our contractor handling the lift and who were working on dismantling the old elevator in readiness for a new lift instalment, while working on the lift suffered a mechanical failure. The said failure resulted in the lift car dropping and crashing into the basement pit.

“Unfortunately, one of the technicians in the team did not survive the incident.

“Three other technicians suffered minor injuries and have been taken to the hospital for check-up/ treatment.

“The head office of the company has been informed and their representatives have arrived to take charge of the situation while the Police have also been informed.”

Like this: Like Loading...