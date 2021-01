Logo of a court gavel

The Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has convicted a former Managing Director of Finbank plc, Okey Nwosu and three other directors of the bank.

Justice Lateefat Okunnu convicted the four for stealing over ₦18 billion from the bank

In her judgment delivered on Tuesday, the court sentenced three of the convicts to a four-year jail term after ordering them to repay the 18 Billion Naira.

More details to follow…