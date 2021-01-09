Governor Godwin Obaseki

…says Plaintiffs failed to prove their allegations

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Saturday, dismissed the certificate forgery case the All Progressives Congress, APC, and one of its members, Mr. Williams Edobor, instituted against Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Ahmed Mohammed, held that the Plaintiffs, failed to by way of credible evidence, discharge the burden of proof placed on them by the law.

Justice Mohammed said there was no iota of evidence before the court to establish that Obaseki forged either his O’level certificate or the degree certificate that was awarded to him in 1979 by the University of Ibadan.

He held that allegation of forgery the Plaintiffs levelled against Obaseki bordered on crime and therefore required to be proved beyond reasonable doubt.

“None of the witnesses called by the Plaintiffs was able to prove that the certificate as forged.

“In fact, the witnesses admitted that none of them visited the University of Ibadan to confirm the authenticity of the certificate.

“The Plaintiffs only relied on photocopies that were attached to the Form EC9 the 1st Defendant submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission”, the court noted.

It held that apparent discrepancies in the documents Obaseki submitted to INEC, “were satisfactorily explained”.

