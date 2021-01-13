Wealthy businessman, Akin- Olugbade is dead. The Aare Onakakanfo of Owu Kingdom reportedly passed on today from the Covid-19 virus after a brief illness at Paelon Covid19 centre in Ikeja.

He would have been 65 later this year.

He died just a week after celebrating his 4oth wedding anniversary with his wife Ladunni.

A lover of luxury, while he was alive, Akin-Olugbade was the biggest collector of wonder on wheel, the Rolls Royce car. While his mates collected paintings, wristwatches, centuries-old wines etc, Akin-Olugbade preferred to collect Rolls Royce cars.

From Phantom, to Ghost, to Rolls Royce Wraith, to Rolls Royce Hyperion to Drop head Coupe, name it, he had them all.

Perhaps it could be because of its timeless appeal or the fearless attitude the automobile commands, but the debonair Abeokuta born high chief over the years acquired over yet, he never got tired of adding to his ever growing formidable collection with each costing $300,000 upwards a piece.

Just a little over a year ago, became the first Nigerian to take delivery of the Rolls Royce Cullian, the first Rolls Royce SUV.



Bolu Akin Olugbade collecting the keys of his Rolls Royce

Cullian from Coscharis



A successful lawyer with a doctorate in Company Law from Cambridge University, Akin-Olugabde had his business tentacles spread across banking, maritime, distribution and logistics, property development & construction and oil and gas.

Akin-Olugbade is survived by his wife Ladunni and four sons.



Akin Olugbade posing besides two of his

Rolls Royce in his Ilupeju home

