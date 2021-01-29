Members of the Boko Haram sect in large gun trucks and motorcycles have invaded Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno state and are currently engaged in a gun battle with military troops.

According to reports, residents in their hundreds have fled into the bush to avoid being killed.

Fleeing residents Dikwa residents told Vanguard that the town is under series sporadic gunshots and explosions as they ran for their dear lives.

Dikwa is about 60km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital and just a few kilometres from Mafa Local Government Area where Governor Babagana Zulum is from.

This attack is coming barely 24 hours after the factional leader of the terrorists, Abubakar Shekau taunted the new service chiefs, saying they cannot perform better than their predecessor, Gen Tukur Buratai.

In the nine minutes, 56 seconds-long video, the Boko Haram leader said he heard about the retirement of the previous service chiefs and their replacement with new ones but he said his message was to call them to Islam.

In the new audio, Shekau mentioned the names and the roles of the new service chiefs and called them to repent because they can’t do anything to destroy his terror gang.

“Leo Irabor, the head of the military, you should have sympathy for yourself, repent and convert to Islam. There is nothing you can do,” Shekau said.

He said Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru should not deceive himself because he has a Muslim background.

“Even if you are Muslim but you conduct polytheistic practices, you are no longer a Muslim,” Shekau said.

