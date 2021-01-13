One week after inciting a violent assault on the US Capitol, Trump has become the only president in the nation’s history to have been impeached twice, with a senate trial to follow.

The house of representatives on Wednesday, 13 January, voted 232-197 to once again impeach Trump, pushing for his removal with a week left in his presidency, on the grounds that he committed high crimes and misdemeanours by inciting the insurrection.

“The President of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion, against our common country and he must go, he is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love, house speaker Nancy Pelosi said during a debate before the vote.

The historic vote, with 10 republicans joining the democratic majority, sets up the second senate impeachment trial for Trump in less than a year, comes at a time of extraordinary tumult in the US.

After months of recklessly pushing baseless conspiracy theories and risible lies that the election was rigged against him, the president summoned his supporters to Washington as lawmakers convened January 6 to certify Joe Biden’s victory and told them to ‘fight like hell’ for him.

When the pro-Trump loyalist stormed the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to take cover as armed insurrectionists stalked the halls of congress, Trump repeatedly refused to take adequate action to stop them, eventually calling on his supporters to go home while also praising them as very special and expressing support for their rebellion against an election victory he said was stripped away from them.

