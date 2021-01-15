…As Coy vows to crash cost of internet in Nigeria

A multinational technology company and major global player in wireless/virtual technologies, E. F. Network Ltd, has been licensed by Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) to provide internet services in Nigeria.

The approval came on the heels of the company meeting all requirements and qualifications stipulated by NCC for the grant of the license.

With the licensing of E.F. Network Ltd, competition is expected to increase among operators and make internet services more readily available, which would eventually lead to a crash of the cost of internet usage in the country.

The grant of internet license is coming barely three months after the company introduced a revolutionary product called efphontaxi.com, a high tech anti-theft and anti-kidnapping application that has the capacity to minimize activities of phone thieves and kidnappers in the country.

The Chairman/CEO E.F Network, Gideon Egbuchulam said the license would mark a positive revolution in the Nigeria internet services as it will be more available, faster and affordable to Nigerians soon.

He said the provision of internet services by E.F. Network will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of efphonetaxi and other online services offered by the company.

