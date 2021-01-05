A file photo of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Lagos State Government has paid a huge sum of money to forensic experts to unearth the truth of what happened at the Lekki toll gate on October 20, 2020.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for victims of SARS and police brutality, Justice Doris Okuwobi, on Tuesday while ruling on an application filed by the Lekki Concession Company.

The LCC is seeking permission to have access to the toll plaza for the purpose of evaluating the damage done at the toll gate in order to commence the necessary repairs.

Justice Okuwobi also disclosed that the forensic experts would have commenced its work earlier but for the holidays which made it difficult for the experts to get access to relevant documents and exhibits which have previously been tendered before the panel.

The forensic examination is expected to be completed within the next 21 days.

“Forensic analysis will clear a lot of issues in the incident of Oct 20, 2020, and a huge sum has been paid by the Lagos State Government for it. The desire is that the panel will unearth the truth of what happened,” Justice Okuwobi said.

“The application by the LCC for permission to have access to the toll gate must, therefore, await the outcome of the forensic examination”.

The panel, thereafter, adjourned to January 29 for further consideration of the application.