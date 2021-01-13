Oba Darasimi

A former Governor of Lagos State and ex-military head of Imo State Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, is dead.

Ndubuisi Kanu was the Governor of Imo in 1975 and ruled over Lagos in 1976.

He was said to have died this morning in a hospital. It was gathered that he has not been ill for long but it is not clear yet what killed him.

A close friend from Abia State, who confirmed his death to an online news portal, Realnews today (January 13), said that Ndubuisi Kanu was in his seventies and celebrated his last birthday in November 2020.

“I can tell you he passed this morning. He was 78. We celebrated his last birthday in November 2020. I don’t have many details. I am still in the village,” Realnews quoted one Kalu Ireke Kalu who is an aide of the late military man.

In 1975, Ndubuisi Kanu was the only Igbo that was appointed into the Supreme Military Council, SMC, before General Olusegun Obasanjo dissolved it when he assumed office in 1976 as the Head of State.

He fought on the Biafran side during the civil war but was reabsorbed into the Nigerian military at the end of the war in 1970.

Ndubuisi Kanu as a retired warrior-at-sea who occupied many command and political offices as part of his military postings quickly civilianized himself when he retired from service.

He was a member of the pro-democracy group, the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, which fought for the revalidation of the late Moshood Abiola’s annulled June 12 1993 presidential mandate.

He was among those who signed an ultimatum for the General Sani Abacha regime to revalidate Abiola’s mandate and hand over power to him, which brought about one of the most vicious crackdowns by a regime in peacetime Nigeria.

He was the Chairman of NADECO’s Action Committee, which organised and participated in protest marches and public sensitisation activitie