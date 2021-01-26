The house of popular Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo commonly known as Sunday Igboho, was engulfed by a fire in the early hours of Tuesday, The Street Journal has gathered,

As at the time of filing this report, there are reports that the fire is a reprisal attack being carried out by the Fulanis, however, this newspaper cannot say if this version is true or false.

The house which is located in the Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital was taken over by the inferno, which eyewitnesses say started a few minutes after electricity was switched off in the whole area.

It was gathered that he was living the house, till he moved to a new house he built in the Ibadan metropolis.

It will be recalled that Igboho, who is the Akoni Oodua of Yoruba land, had asked herdsmen in Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State to leave within seven days due to the atrocities perpetrated by them.

After the ultimatum the expired on Friday, January 22, Igboho and his followers had stormed the Fulani settlement in the ancient town to eject Seriki Fulani, Salihu Abdukadir, and herdsmen accused of perpetrating crimes ranging from kidnappings, killings, rape to invasion of farmlands with their cattle.

See photos and video below:

