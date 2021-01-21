A former Inspector-General of Police, Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta, is dead, The Street Journal has learnt.

As at the time of filing this report, details surrounding his death still remains sketchy as his family are yet to release a statement of how it happened and when he will be buried.

It would be recalled that there were reports in June 2018 suggesting that Mr Jimeta had died, however, his family debunked the reports, saying he was alive and doing fine.

“Our attention has been drawn to online news reports on the death of the former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Gambo Jimeta.

“We hereby emphatically state that Alhaji Gambo Jimeta is very much alive and is not dead,” the family had said in a statement signed by Mubarak Gambo.

Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta served as Nigeria’s Inspector-General after succeeding Etim Inyang in 1986. He was also a National Security Adviser to President of Nigeria Ibrahim Babangida.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has conveyed his condolence to the family of Mr Jimeta and the good people of Nigeria.

Mr Buhari described him as a crack detective who served Nigeria in all honesty and devotion, while also praying that Allah grants eternal rest to his soul and those of the departed.

Updates later…

Like this: Like Loading...