The Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja, according to Channels TV, has convicted a former Managing Director of Finbank plc, Okey Nwosu and three other directors of the bank.

The trial judge Justice Lateefat Okunnu, convicted the four for stealing over ₦18 billion from the bank

Delivering her judgment on Tuesday, Justice Okunnu sentenced three of the convicts to a four-year jail term after ordering them to repay the 18 Billion Naira.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had dragged Nwosu to court following allegations that he used funds sourced from within the bank to fraudulently buy shares in the same bank.

Elonna Ezulu, an officer in the legal department of the defunct Finbank, while testifying in a N10.9 billion fraud brought against Nwosu and 3 others in February 2017, noted that it is not proper for the bank to use its own money to purchase shares.

Ezulu, while being cross-examined by the EFCC prosecutor, Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), revealed that he and his team were not aware that the directors used N18bn of the bank money to purchase its own shares.

“I was not informed that the N18bn of the bank money would be used to purchase its own shares.”

“My unit was not involved in the purchase of the shares.”

“It’s illegal for the bank to use its own money to buy its own shares,” Ezulu said.

Ezulu further revealed that in 2009, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation conducted a special examination on 24 Nigeria deposit banks and the examination revealed that Finbank and some other banks were in grave conditions.

