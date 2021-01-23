Larry King, a longtime CNN host who became an icon through his interviews with countless news makers, is dead. He was aged 87.

Larry King King hosted “Larry King Live” on CNN for over 25 years.

His son, Chance, confirmed the death of the legendary talk show host Saturday.

A statement was posted on his verified Facebook announcing his passing.

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,” the statement said.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.”

Early last year, Larry King was hospitalized for Covid-19 at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for more than a week. Due to protocols at the hospital, King’s three sons have been unable to visit him.

King also suffered from Type 2 diabetes, and suffered a series of medical issues over the years, including several heart attacks and quintuple bypass surgery in 1987.

In 2017, King revealed he had been diagnosed with lung cancer and successfully underwent surgery to treat it. He also underwent a procedure in 2019 to address angina.

His own medical issues inspired him to start the Larry King Cardiac Foundation , a non-profit aimed at helping those without health insurance afford medical care.

King hosted CNN’s “Larry King Live” for 25 years, interviewing presidential candidates, celebrities, athletes, movie stars and everyday people. He retired in 2010 after taping more than 6,000 episodes of the show. But he couldn’t stay off the airwaves for long.

In 2012, he became the host of “Larry King Now,” a thrice-weekly show on Ora TV, an on-demand digital network he co-founded with Mexican telecommunications mogul Carlos Slim, according to Forbes.

Last year, two of King’s adult children died within weeks of each other. His son, 65-year-old Andy King, passed away of a heart attack in late July, followed by King’s 52-year-old daughter Chaia King, who died in August shortly after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

