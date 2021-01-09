Rosemary Adebutu, wife of Chief Kessington Adebutu, more popularly known as Baba Ijebu, is dead. She died today, Saturday 9th January, 2021. Sources say she died of Covid-19.



The billionaire wife who was said to be hale and hearty suddenly developed a mild ailment with cold and malaria as symptoms, this weekend.

The ailment soon became severe and she was rushed to St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos where she was brought in dead.

The deceased is the mother of Temitope Adebutu whose controversial marriage to Jonwo, one of the sons of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, ended barely a year after it was contracted.

In 2017, the wealthy lotto magnate who began the first Lotto company in Nigeria, Premiere Lotto Limited, lost one of his wives, Olaide Abimbola Adebutu. She was said to have passed on due to old age two days to her 74th birthday.

She was laid to rest at the Ikoyi Vaults and Gardens.

The Adebutu family is yet to issue any statement about the death of his wife but there is no doubt that Madam Rosemary’s death would hit the patriarch of the family like a thunderbolt.

Luckily, his two other wives, Madam Caroline, the matriarch of the Adebutu clan, who is an octogenarian and his youngest wife, Kofoworola who is in her early 40s, would both comfort him and give him the much needed succor he requires.

While Dame Caroline is the mother of Ladi Adebutu, the Ogun State PDP gubernatorial candidate in the last general election and Segun Adebutu, a businessman and economist, Kofoworola who is his youngest wife is the mother of his two last male born who are twins.

