A new Commissioner of Police, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko has been assigned to head the security affairs of Oyo State, a report by Oyo Insights has stated.

Mrs Onadeko will be the first female to head the affairs of the Police Command in the pace-setter state.

It was gathered that her appointment was approved on Monday, January 11, 2020, and was based on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Mrs Onadeko, it was gathered, will be replacing Mr Nwachuckwu Enwonwu, who took over from Mr Shina Olukolu about 7 months ago

Several police sources hinted that there was a massive shake-up in the force, therefore, commissioners were posted and redeployed to take over various police commands with immediate effect.

Similarly, the state police public relations officer, who was recently elevated from Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to the rank of Chief Suprintendent of Police (CSP), Olugbenga Fadeyi, is yet to confirm the development to the media as at press time.

Some sources in the state expressed gladness seeing a woman take up the helm of affairs even as Oyo State is facing several security challenges.

Mrs Ondeko joins the league of Jane Agbede, who was appointed as the Commissioner of Police in Abia in April 2020.

Mrs Agbede, who was deployed from the Force Headquarters, replaced Ene Okon, who was removed after a drunk constable allegedly killed a youth in Ohafia local government.

