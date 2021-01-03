Agency Reporter

The Ogun State government has suspended the Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun.

Mr Abudu-Balogun was suspended from office over an allegation of sexual harassment of a 16-year-old girl identified as Barakat Mayowa Melojuekun.

In a statement issued on Sunday issued in Abeokuta, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, announced the suspension of the commissioner pending the conclusion of an independent investigation into the allegation.

He explained that the state government decided to suspend Abudu-Balogun to enable him to cooperate fully with the independent investigation being carried out by the police.

“Whilst taking cognisance of the principle of a suspect being presumed innocent until proven guilty and the public statement issued by Honourable Abudu-Balogun denying the allegation, as a government with zero tolerance for gender-based violence and indeed any criminality, the suspension is a further demonstration of the commitment of Dapo Abiodun administration to fairness, equity, justice and the rule of law, no matter who is involved,” the statement read.

Talabi assured the residents that the stated government would do everything necessary to ensure that justice was served in the case.

He disclosed that the suspended commissioner has been directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary at the State Ministry of Environment.