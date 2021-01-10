By Idowu Bankole

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has welcomed former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha to Brick House, Port Harcourt.

Reports indicate that Senator Okorocha is in Rivers State to commission Rumuche-Rumuakunde-Ohna Awuse Road in Emohua Local Government Area tomorrow, Monday 11, 2021.

The event scheduled for 11a.m will have the former Imo State Chief Executive as Special Guest of Honour.

Recall that last week vanguard had reported that governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma accused Senator Okorocha of trying to destroy APC in the state, a statement which many political analysts believe to be the manifestation of a rift between the former governor and the current incumbent.

The visit, coming on the heels of political wranglings in the Imo state, and of course, the 2023 general election, is presumed to be not unconnected to a supposedly looming defection by the former Imo state governor to the opposition party.

